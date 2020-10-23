Schools in focus: Trinity places 2nd in state titles

Trinity Students Zion Cordero, Shonit Sunil Abraham, Tiaan Engelbrecht, Jacksen Warhurst, Nicholas Barton, Kodey Tappin, Max Lane-Meier, Andreas Giha Carella and Shalom Mangweza competed in the Australian Futsal Association Queensland State Futsal titles held at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane last Wednesday.

NINE Trinity College students had a taste of the athlete’s lifestyle by competing in the Queensland state titles for futsal last week.

Trinity College competed against 10 teams in the Australian Futsal Association Queensland State Futsal titles held at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane last Wednesday.

Head of Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Tarquam Robinson said the U16 team played valiantly in the final and finished second in the whole state.

Mr Robinson said the students got to eat, train and play like athletes at the prestigious Gold Coast Performance Centre during the four-day trip.

“It was a really great experience, we took the students down to the high performance centre on the Gold Coast where they got to experience the athletes lifestyle,” Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson said the team had finished in fifth place last year and had set the goal of reaching the semi-final for this year.

“They had some goals for the team, the main one they asked themselves was if they could make the semi-final,” he said.

“They trained so hard for this competition, even though they lost the final they walked out of there really proud of themselves.

“It has been a pleasure for myself and Mr Van Der Kooji to coach and guide this team,” he said.

Mr Robinson said the team would be having a break before starting up again next year.

Results:

Game1

Trinity College Gladstone – 4

Brisbane Bayside College – 3

Game2

Trinity College Gladstone – 12

Bellbird Park State Secondary College – 1

Game3

Assisi Catholic College – 3

Trinity College Gladstone – 3

Game4

Trinity College Gladstone – 1

Mabel Park SHS – 1

Semi Final

Trinity College Gladstone – 5

Emmaus College – 3

Grand Final

Trinity College Gladstone – 4

Mabel Park SHS – 6