Calliope State School winners of GPC's first ever stem challenge.
Education

SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Students put STEM skills to test

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 5:00 PM
FOUR teams from Gladstone schools have been crowned champions of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s first ever STEM School Challenge.

Hosted by Toolooa State High School, 80 school students from Clinton, Gladstone West, Calliope and Kin Kora State School put their heads together last week to tackle their science, technology, engineering and maths skills.

Clinton State School winners of GPC's first ever stem challenge.
GPC engineers and environmental specialists were also on hand to offer their expertise.

Students had to write an environmental management plan, fly drones, determine truck logistics and build cranes as part of the challenge.

Toolooa State High School’s head of junior secondary David Capill said he was pleased to see that more than half the participants were females.

“Out of the 80 students who participated, 50 were girls,” Mr Capill said.

West State School winners of GPC's first ever stem challenge.
“The STEM challenge is a stepping stone for our future leaders who are interested in a STEM career,” he said.

“Students had to think outside the box and they were also given a unique chance to learn from experts at GPC who shared their experiences, advice and ideas with the students.”

Calliope State School winners of GPC's first ever stem challenge.
People Community & Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the challenge was a glimpse into a GPC employee’s day in the field.

“The challenge really highlighted how important it is to harness STEM skills and it showed students how our GPC engineers and environmental specialists use these skills every day at the Port,” Ms Winsor said.

Kin Kora SS winners of GPC's first ever stem challenge.
“At GPC we’re focused on the next 50 years and part of that strategy is to have future leaders from our local schools,” she said.

“We are proud to support such an important event with our environmental and engineering employees and with the help of Toolooa State High for co-ordinating the challenge.”

