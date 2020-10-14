STEM challenge ‘stepping stone’ for future leaders

STUDENTS in the Gladstone Region are being thrown in the deep end to solve real world issues in Gladstone Port's Corporation's STEM challenge this week.

STUDENTS in the Gladstone Region are being thrown in the deep end to solve real world issues in Gladstone Port's Corporation's STEM challenge this week.

STUDENTS in the Gladstone Region are being thrown in the deep end to solve real world issues in Gladstone Port's Corporation's STEM challenge this week.

Year 6 students from Clinton, Gladstone West, Calliope and Kin Kora State have participated in the event presented by Toolooa State High School.

Students will go head-to-head against their classmates on four activities by using their science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Toolooa State High School's head of junior secondary Dave Capill said the STEM challenge was the perfect opportunity to prepare Year 6 students for high school.

"The vision for this event is to encourage STEM thinking and practice, inspire students in the use of technology for future careers and engage Gladstone students in an innovative and challenging way," Mr Capill said.

"Toolooa State High are delighted to be presenting local schools with the opportunity to collaborate, share resources and expertise and improve students learning outcomes in the area of STEM."

Four of GPC's very own experienced engineers and environmental scientists will help guide and mentor students along the way.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the challenge was a stepping stone in preparing Gladstone's future leaders.

"We're partnering with Toolooa State High to deliver this new opportunity to inspire students and equip them with important skills they can use in the real world," Mr Walker said.

"At GPC, we're committed to shaping our youth into future leaders and a lot of our business operations are based around STEM skills."

Mr Walker said they were fortunate to have a terrific team of experts working at GPC and it wanted to continue filling those roles with locals as part of its 50-year vision to future-proof Gladstone.

The GPC STEM challenge with Toolooa State School started on Tuesday and will run until tomorrow.

MORE STORIES:

Schools in focus: Bilo students explore tech of the future

Schools in focus: Tannum students' amazing achievements