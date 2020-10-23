SCHOOLS IN FOCUS: Clinton’s book week goes virtual

CLINTON State School students, Jayden and Serena Burke, were not put off by the news that the school’s 2020 Book Week event would be a virtual affair.

Like many children, they both adore Book Week and this year’s theme of Curious Creatures, Wild Minds, provided plenty of opportunities.

Mum Stephanie Burke said that she was proud of their decision to still participate in Book Week, even though the usual school-wide parade was adapted due to COVID-19.

“I love helping them come up with their costumes each year and I have to admit, I was disappointed when I found out the parade wouldn’t go ahead as usual.

Jayden Burke dressed up for Clinton State School's book week.

“But the kids didn’t skip a beat and they kind of insisted on being involved. With everything that’s happening in the world right now, I was more than happy to help them.”

Serena chose to go as one of her favourite colourful characters, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, and Jayden decided he would go as Peter Pan’s shadow.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but honestly getting ready for Book week during COVID takes an army,” Ms Burke said.

The Burke family at Book Week

“And the school have been amazing, they could have simply cancelled the event but have decided to adapt and go ahead and the kids and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Ms Burke said Book Week was a really fun week where students could let their ideas and imagination come to life.

“I am so pleased the kids wanted to participate and am proud of all the children at Clinton State School who choose to turn up on Friday in their amazing costumes.”

