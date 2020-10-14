Schools in focus: Bilo students explore tech of the future

Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

BILOELA primary school students had a glimpse of what their futures might look like, with a workshop showing them how to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

Prospect Creek State School invited Origin Energy to host a workshop earlier this month to share sustainable science resources.

Students had the chance to build different objects using solar and energy kits including mini robots and wind turbines, which will be used across the school.

Origin Instrumentation and Electrical pipeline technician James Griffiths said it was great to see students’ interest and curiosity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

“It was a great to spend some time with the students sharing good energy through the donation of this equipment,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We all really enjoyed seeing what we could make and solving problems through fun, hands on activities.”

Prospect Creek State School principal Rosalie Reynolds said it was wonderful to see students using their critical thinking skills essential for succeeding in tomorrow’s world.

“These new resources will really help empower our students across all year levels, to learn about the environmental issues impacting our community and beyond,” she said.