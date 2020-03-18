Schools forced to adapt as virus concerns grow

Trinity College Year 6 teacher James Webb with students Rocky Lewis, 11, Aaron Mwambopo, 11, Hannah Lawrence, 10 and Flynn McGaw, 11 and principal Stephen Babbage. The school is running as normal as possible, while addressing Covid-19 concerns.

NO HIGH-FIVES, stay home if you're sick and sanitise your hands regularly: these are some of the messages from Gladstone schools operating as normally as possible amid Covid-19 concerns.

To follow the government's recommendations that non-essential gatherings should be limited to 500 people, Gladstone region schools have cancelled whole-school assemblies with many now undergoing alternative arrangements.

While school closures have not been implemented due to advice from health and education authorities, Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage said the school had seen an increase in absent students this week.

"I have been assuring parents though that Trinity will continue to run as normal as possible," he said.

Mr Babbage said students were exercising careful hygiene and the school had made changes to whole-school events, including regular assemblies and today's Harmony Day.

State schools including Gladstone State High announced to parents via Facebook yesterday that some events including the Year 7 Day in the Park had been postponed.

It said school assemblies had been cancelled this week, and a decision in relation to next week would be made shortly.

Students were also given advice on social distancing and hygiene.

"This means that they should not be physically contacting any other person at school (hugging, high-fiving, handshaking, sitting in close proximity to others during break times)," it said.

Tannum Sands State High School this week encouraged parents to pay attention to health and hygiene at home.

"As our response to Covid-19 is all about containment, I continue to ask all families to pay extra attention to health and hygiene measures employed at home with your children, particularly the use of soap and, if soap is not available, hand sanitiser," it said.

"You can be assured we are reinforcing this message at school."

Mr Babbage said in a letter to parents this week if school closures were recommended, the school would "be prepared", with resources available to be given to students to ensure they can keep learning.

Mr Babbage told The Observer it was challenging, adding "I'm an educator, not a medical expert".

He said the school was relying on advice from health and education authorities, and would re-evaluate its measures should circumstances change.

"The safety of our students is very important so we're passionate about doing what's best for them," he said.

"We must stay calm, though, we want to show stability, and while we have made adjustments they are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things."