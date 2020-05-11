School’s back for oldest and youngest

Queensland's oldest and youngest students returned to the classroom today, and coronavirus precautions have dealt different challenges to the opposite ends of school life.

Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage is thankful the Queensland Government considered the parents of Prep and Year 1 students.

"At that age level obviously attention spans are short and the ability for them to work independently is very limited," he said.

"For parents of younger students it's really tough, particularly if you're being asked to work from home and also support your student learning from home, how do you do both at once?"

He said many teachers had been working doubly hard to prepare work packs, do marking and supervise the students of essential workers.

For secondary students, there are systems to ensure a routine is maintained.

"When our students would have normally had maths, they still have maths," Mr Babbage said.

Year 12 Trinity College students Blaire Perkins and Mana Ridden were happy to be back at school yesterday.

Mana said that knowing there were precautions in place and work being done behind the scenes helped make the situation less stressful, as well as the State Government's move to remove some of the required assessment this year.

"Having one assessment less has actually taken some stress away," she said.

Blaire had a good set-up at home with pets the only distraction, but said things were tougher as the weeks went on.

"My motivation was there in the first week because it was new and exciting," she said. "As it went on ... I found that it's not as easy as I thought it was going to be."