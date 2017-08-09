School's $6 million build to be complete by November

GSHS's new building will contain an underground area to be used for physical education complete with drinking fountains.

THE construction of Gladstone State High School's $6 million building is scheduled to be complete by mid November, with constructions so far on track.

Nadine Crawford, business services manager at GSHS says the builders are in the process of putting on the roof.

"Once the roof goes on, the rest of it will start happening,” she said.

The project was funded by the state government based on the enrolment rates and capacity of the school. It was deemed that the school had insufficient classroom space for its 1,517 students.

The new building will contain eight classrooms as well as amenities.

Beside the new building, hard court tennis courts (which will double as netball courts), will be constructed to replace the courts that were destroyed to make way for the new building.

"The new buildings will allow room for teachers, we are so tight on classrooms,” we don't have any room to spread out,” Ms Crawford said.