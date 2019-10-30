Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schoolies
Schoolies
Health

Schoolies set to scrap Tinder deal

by Greg Stolz
30th Oct 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOLIES organisers are set to pull the pin on a controversial partnership with adults-only dating app Tinder.

The Courier-Mail revealed the partnership earlier this week after an angry Brisbane mum raised concerns.

Libby Marshall, whose All Hallows' School student daughter is attending Schoolies at Surfers Paradise next month, said the partnership was "appalling".

Concerned Brisbane mother Libby Marshall.
Concerned Brisbane mother Libby Marshall.

Ms Marshall said she was "absolutely flabbergasted" that Schoolies organisers were encouraging 'impressionable and vulnerable' teens to hook up on Tinder.

"I'm just appalled," she said.

"Tinder is one of the most appalling apps around - it ruins mature age people let alone impressionable and vulnerable teenagers.

"It's planting the seed that spontaneous, casual sex with anyone is okay and I think it's completely the wrong message to be sending to our kids.

"It makes me sick in the stomach to think Schoolies is officially sanctioning this sort of thinking."

Sources say the Tinder deal is set to be scrapped.

More Stories

Show More
dating app high school students parenting schoolies social media teenagers tinder

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    Health NEARLY 300 people filled out the survey asking what service residents wanted for the Gladstone Hospital. Here’s what they had to say.

    • 30th Oct 2019 1:30 PM
    New lash business opening at Agnes

    premium_icon New lash business opening at Agnes

    Business AN Agnes Water business owner is aiming to fill a gap in the beauty market and open...

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    Crime Police called to welfare check after resident noticed woman in car with dog parked...

    Mass job cuts at Bowen Basin mine

    premium_icon Mass job cuts at Bowen Basin mine

    Business Workers received phone calls last night from the company advising they had lost...