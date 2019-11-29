Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Schoolie plunges to his death from Surfers high-rise

by Greg Stolz
29th Nov 2019 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SCHOOLIE has plunged to his death from the 42nd floor of a Surfers Paradise high-rise in front of horrified onlookers.

The 18-year-old Victorian fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am and into an adjoining food court.

The teen is believed to have taken to social media before his fatal fall after a night of clubbing.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating but the tragedy is believed to be non-suspicious.

Counsellors will be on hand in Surfers Paradise today to comfort grief-stricken friends and witnesses.

It's the latest of several high-rise deaths at Schoolies.

Last year, NSW teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a Surfers high-rise after inhaling 'nangs', or nitrous oxides gas from cream whipping canisters.

Lifeline 131144

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks gold coast schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        • 29th Nov 2019 8:17 AM
        Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        premium_icon Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        News Bureau manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said Queensland’s summer...

        Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        premium_icon Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        News WATCHING David Attenborough explore the reef off Heron Island was all the...

        $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        premium_icon $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        News $500k marketing blitz launched for GBR.