SCHOOLIES WITH BEN HARVY
Schoolie crowdfunds to pay fine

by Emily Halloran
20th Nov 2019 8:40 AM
AFTER racking up a fine for public drinking, an enterprising schoolie is appealing to the public for contributions to pay for their mistakes.

A donations account was made on fundraising website GoFundMe on Monday night called "jem jem got fined at schoolies" under the 'funerals and memorials' section.

It is understood it was being run by a schoolie from New Zealand hoping to raise $400 for their friend who was fined.

Schoolies celebrations started on Saturday. Picture: Tom Huntley
"Jemima was getting her wristband and she forgot she had a water bottle of vodka," the post on GoFundMe said.

"She got fined for drinking in public because she's a dumb f--k. Any help would be great for the dumb c--t. Thanks xoxoxo (sic)."

At deadline last night, since the ad was posted about 9pm on Monday, seven people had donated $46, with the ad being shared more than 80 times on social media.

gofundme public drinking schoolies schoolies 2019

