Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration
A Gladstone State High School student was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after they suffered a laceration to their arm in a woodworking incident.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location on the Dawson Highway at 1.21pm.
Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old student had cut their arm in a woodwork class.
“Paramedics transported one patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition,” the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.
The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the 13-year-old boy remained in hospital in a stable condition.