Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

A Gladstone State High School student was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after they suffered a laceration to their arm in a woodworking incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location on the Dawson Highway at 1.21pm.

Paramedics transported a student to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition suffering a laceration to the arm following a woodwork incident.

Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old student had cut their arm in a woodwork class.

“Paramedics transported one patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition,” the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the 13-year-old boy remained in hospital in a stable condition.