School with a difference reopens for second semester

Michael Harding executive manager of Carinity Education is passionate about the role the new school will play in Gladstone.

Michael Harding executive manager of Carinity Education is passionate about the role the new school will play in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA300517SCHOOL

A SCHOOL trying to make a difference in people's lives reopens today for only its second semester.

Carinity Education Gladstone, which opened in July, will welcome students back to school following their summer holiday.

The independent secondary school is at the former St Stephen's Lutheran College on Glenlyon Rd.

Principal Jane Greenland said more enrolments were due to teachers building healthy relationships with students, developing their self-belief, and addressing their individual learning needs.

Ms Greenland said students felt more engaged and enthused about learning at the small school which was less overwhelming than standard schools.

Carinity Education Gladstone Principal Jane Greenland Contributed

"We provide education, training and mentoring for students who are having difficulty succeeding in traditional schools,” she said.

"Most of our students have shifted from the state public school system where they felt lost and disengaged.

"Their education suffered and many of them had high truancy levels.

"Last year many Carinity Education Gladstone students had 100 per cent attendance in classes.

"Students say they enjoy coming to school - and it has been some time since that was the case for many of these young people.”

Students come from Gladstone and surrounding communities such as Tannum Sands, Benaraby and Calliope.

The school will have its first Year 11 students this year, after having catered to Years 7 to 10.

This year it will offer Vocational Education and Training, via certificate courses in fields such as hospitality, business and tourism.

It also plans to build hospitality and nursing training centres, an administration building, and an undercover sports and training facility.

Carinity Education Gladstone is operated by Carinity, a not-for-profit outreach of Queensland Baptists.

To find out more about Carinity phone 49709701.