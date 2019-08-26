Menu
Gladstone State High School students were placed into lockdown this afternoon.
Crime

School temporarily locked down after threat received

Tegan Annett
by
26th Aug 2019 3:45 PM
QUEENSLAND Police Service was called to Gladstone State High School this afternoon after a threat was received.

Officers arrived at the school at 1.20pm and the school was put in a precautionary lockdown.

In a letter addressed to parents and caregivers from school principal Garry Coltz, he said he wanted to reassure residents that the safety and welfare of students was the highest priority.

"The Queensland Police Service was immediately notified and attended the school," the letter said.

"The alert was lifted at 1.55pm on police advice, students were provided time for their lunch break and classes resumed at 2.20pm."

Mr Goltz said sunscreen was provided to students and given the quick turnaround access to water and toilet facilities was not necessary.

"I would like to thank our staff and students for conducting the precautionary lockdown in a calm and responsible manner," Mr Goltz said.

"I also wish to thank all parents for your continuing support of Gladstone State High School."

Gladstone Observer

