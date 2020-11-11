Menu
Rugby Union

School teams to tackle Regional Rugby 7s Carnival

Pam McKay
11th Nov 2020 2:38 PM
ST BRENDAN’S College will launch its Regional Rugby 7s Carnival this weekend.

The host school’s teams will go head-to-head with The Cathedral College and Rockhampton Grammar School in under-13, under-15 and under-18 boys divisions.

TCC and RGS will be represented in the same age groups in the girls competition.

St Brendan’s director of sport Dallas Williams said with the majority of sporting events within the school ranks cancelled this year due to COVID, the carnival offered a chance for the players to challenge themselves in this fast-paced sport, while also having fun with their peers.

He said it would not only showcase the quality of 7s talent in the region but provide male and female students with another sporting avenue.

With rugby 7s now a permanent fixture in both the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, it was important they were given opportunities to progress along that exciting pathway.

Matt Hill, who starred in St Brendan’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign this year, will turn his hand to rugby union this weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
Matt Hill, who starred in St Brendan’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign this year, will turn his hand to rugby union this weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

The action starts at 9am Saturday, with the first games between St Brendan’s and TCC in the under-15 boys and TCC and RGS in the under-13 girls.

Williams is expecting some quality rugby, with several of the teams having enjoying success at the Western 7s in Emerald a few weeks ago.

“St Brendan’s under-13s and under-15s won at the Western 7s and they will be looking to continue their good form,” he said.

“Our under-18 boys finished third, and Rocky Grammar played Marist College in the grand final in that division.”

Williams said St Brendan’s players to watch were Marley Wosomo and Matt Hill in the under-18s, Banjo Walker and Austin Monteith in the under-15s and Harrison Hill and Reiner Grams in the under-13s.

The girls teams will play a best-of series, while the boys will play grand finals starting from 1.40pm.

Due to COVID Event Regulations, no spectators are allowed.

dallas williams rockhampton grammar school rugby union 7s st brendan's college the cathedral college what's on
