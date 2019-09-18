Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Court House law
News

School teacher busted for high- range drink-driving

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE schoolteacher was told he had “let his students down” when he fronted court on Tuesday for a high-range drink-driving charge.

Glendyn Robert Smith returned a high-range reading when he was intercepted on Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands for a random breath test on August 18.

The teacher’s reading, 0.183 per cent, was nearly four times the legal limit.

Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The 46-year-old told police he had drunk three Woodstock bourbon and coke cans before driving and was “surprised” by his high reading.

His offending was considered more serious given a similar offence in 2016 when he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.26 per cent.

On that occasion, police found Smith asleep behind the steering wheel with his keys in the ignition.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said that on the 2016 occasion his client had been camping and fallen asleep in the driver’s seat.

Mr Mitchell said on the most recent occasion, Smith had not felt the effects of alcohol and felt fine to drive.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Smith he had let his students down.

Smith was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1500.

court crime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

    Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey sues for $750k after CQ fall

    Horses Mishap left her with spinal injuries and unable to race.

    Future in hands of members

    premium_icon Future in hands of members

    News Gladstone Bowls Club members vote on future after council decision on land...

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    premium_icon HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping

    News See the list of the magpie swooping hot spots around the Gladstone Region.