School teacher busted for high- range drink-driving

A GLADSTONE schoolteacher was told he had “let his students down” when he fronted court on Tuesday for a high-range drink-driving charge.

Glendyn Robert Smith returned a high-range reading when he was intercepted on Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands for a random breath test on August 18.

The teacher’s reading, 0.183 per cent, was nearly four times the legal limit.

Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The 46-year-old told police he had drunk three Woodstock bourbon and coke cans before driving and was “surprised” by his high reading.

His offending was considered more serious given a similar offence in 2016 when he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.26 per cent.

On that occasion, police found Smith asleep behind the steering wheel with his keys in the ignition.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said that on the 2016 occasion his client had been camping and fallen asleep in the driver’s seat.

Mr Mitchell said on the most recent occasion, Smith had not felt the effects of alcohol and felt fine to drive.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Smith he had let his students down.

Smith was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1500.