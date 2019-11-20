Menu
Remax Gold's Cyndi Ward, Shane McLeod and Michelle Huth launch their Back to School Supply Drive
News

School supplies for disadvantaged kids

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
REMAX Gold Gladstone has launched its Back to School Supply Drive for a fourth year.

The company has partnered with Roseberry Qld to donate school supplies to disadvantaged families in the region.

Remax Gold franchise sales owner Shane McLeod said support for the event was “always awesome”.

Mr McLeod said they were collecting donations of new gear including books, pens and school bags and encouraged people to get involved.

They’re looking for booklist items for students in Year 1 right through to Year 12.

“It doesn’t matter what it is,” he said.

“If it belongs at school, we'll take it."

All donations will be distributed by Roseberry Qld before school starts next year.

Mr McLeod said Remax had partnered with Roseberry Qld from the beginning.

He said he wanted to find a community partner for the drive that could make sure the donations went to the people who needed it.

“Roseberry Qld are well placed in the community for that,” he said.

Donations can be taken to Remax Gold on Mellefont St or to Roseberry Qld at 21 Dawson Rd before January 17.

