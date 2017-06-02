School students send heartfelt letters to Mount Larcom Police Station

Ambrose State School students touching letters to Mount Larcom Police Station in light of the recent death of Senior Constable Brett Forte

The Mount Larcom Police Station has received incredible support from the community in response to the recent death of Queensland police officer Senior Constable Brett Forte.

Yesterday afternoon Ambrose State School presented the police station with a large number of touching letters its students created for Sen Const Brett Forte and his grieving family.

Senior Constable Kyle Ostapovitch of the Mount Larcom Police Station said the community response since the death of Sen Const Brett Forte has been extremely positive and heartfelt.

"[It is] very touching to know that our future generations care so much about our emergency services and the death of Sen Const Brett Forte,” he said.

The beautifully illustrated letters were filled with kind words addressed to Sen Const Brett Forte and his family.

Sarah T. wrote "thank you for being a great police in Australia,” while another student wrote "sorry four your hurt.”

Sen Const Kyle Ostapovitch, who is also the adopted cop at Ambrose State School's Adopt-a-Cop program, posted photos of the heart-warming letters and drawings on the Mount Larcom Police Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

"I'm very proud to be the adopted cop at their school,” he said.

The touching letters have been forwarded to an officer in charge to pass onto Sen Const Brett Forte's family.