School shut down after student attends with COVID

St Edmund's College in Ipswich has been closed after a student reportedly attended while infected with COVID-19.

A letter was issued to parents late today in which principal Ray Celegato announced Queensland Health had temporarily closed the college after a Year 11 student was confirmed to have coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student attended classes while infected.

"The young man is being properly cared for. Our prayers are with him and his family during this time and we wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Celegato said in the letter.

"As a result of this confirmed case, the College will close immediately to allow Queensland Health to carry out contact tracing and to allow for special cleaning of our facilities.

"This decision has been made in the interests of the health and safety of our broader community and at this stage I expect the College to be closed for at least 48 hours while this initial work is being undertaken.

"This closure includes all on-site services and hire arrangements."

Mr Celegato said in the letter that students and members of the community could be contacted by health authorities to assist with the contact tracing process.

"I thank you for your patience and understanding during this time where we as a community are dealing with the impacts of this virus," he said.

"I will update you further as soon as I have further information."

