Toolooa State High School principal Justin Harrison is proud of the students' 2019 OP results
School proud of ‘tremendous’ Year 12 results

Sam Reynolds
19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
TOOLOOA State High School excelled in 2019, with 28.57 per cent of eligible students receiving an OP 1-5.

Principal Justin Harrison said he was very proud of the students’ achievements, but it wasn’t just about those with the top scores.

“All of our students did exceptionally well,” Mr Harrison said.

“We had 100 per cent get an OP 1 to 15, which was outstanding.”

VET pathway students also saw success.

“We’ve had a lot of students who weren’t in the OP pathway getting apprenticeships, getting selection ranks and going to university and transitioning to further education, training and employment,” he said.

“It’s tremendous to see.”

He said the key was making sure all students were able to develop their skills.

“We’ve got a very supportive community that we all work together to support every student that comes through the front gate,” he said. “The staff are very hardworking and the kids put in the hard yards too.

“They set their goals they want to achieve.”

