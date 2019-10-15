School projects coming in 2020

AN “unprecedented” number of school infrastructure projects have happened in the region over the past few years and that number is set to continue.

In the 2019-20 financial year, five schools will have significant capital works and a new school will open.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said each year schools put forward an “infrastructure wish list” prioritised by need and safety.

“Just about every school in Gladstone since I’ve been the member has gotten a new building,” Mr Butcher said.

“There’s not too many schools that haven’t got a new building or an upgrade.

“Even the smaller schools like Ambrose.”

Being delivered in the next financial year includes the newly constructed Calliope State High School.

“The new principal is working out the uniforms, the furniture and the buildings and is on budget,” Mr Butcher said.

Within the Gladstone electorate Benaraby State School and Tannum Sands State High have upcoming capital works.

Benaraby will have a $190,000 hardcourt area which will be multipurpose.

Tannum Sands will receive a $265,000 refurbished science block.

Latest images of Calliope State High School