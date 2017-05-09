School prays for kind boys killed in crash

DOUBLE FATALITY: Taite (left) and Kobi (centre) Van Der Heyden died in a crash early on Saturday. Younger brother Scout (right) was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition.

"COMPASSIONATE and vibrant” are the words used to describe two former Gladstone boys who died in an horrific truck collision on Saturday.

Taite Van Der Heyden, 12, and his brother Kobi, 9lost their lives in the early morning crash when the 4WD they were passengers in collided with a B-double near Dubbo.

The boys were travelling with parents Jen, 41, and Jason, 37, and younger brother Scout, 4.

The former St John The Baptist Catholic School students will be remembered as kind young boys by the school's teachers and students.

"Both boys are remembered as kind, compassionate and vibrant boys,” the school said.

"We will keep these wonderful images of them both in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.

"We pray for both Taite and Kobi and especially extend our prayers to their parents and younger brother.”

Parents Jen and Jason were treated for shock at the scene of the Dubbo crash. Later they travelled to Sydney to be with Scout, who was flown to the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

The boys were students at the Gladstone school in 2015 and 2016.

A family friend described them as parents whose children were "everything”.

"They are a beautiful family who love each other so much,” a friend said.

The 4WD was travelling in a northerly direction while the truck, part of the Red Star transport company, was heading south when they collided.

The truck came to rest near a creek bed 40m from the roadway.

The truck driver was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering from a significant back injury.

Jen and Jason also have a daughter who was not in the car.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

with Daily Telegraph