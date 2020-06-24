Menu
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Education

School leavers’ rite of passage restored

by Antonia O’Flaherty
24th Jun 2020 7:52 PM
QUEENSLAND senior students will still be able to celebrate the tradition of the Year 12 formal, after coronavirus threatened to cancel the rite of passage.

Education Minister Grace Grace today said it had been a tough few months for students - particularly for our year 12s.

"They've done a terrific job adapting to changes and playing their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19," she said on social media.

"Because of their great work, and the great work of all Queenslanders, they will be able to celebrate at the end of the year with their friends and families.

"Principals will work with their school communities to make sure events and venues meet COVID Safe Industry requirements.

"So pick out those corsages, book those limousines and get on your dancing shoes!"

Originally published as School leavers' rite of passage restored

coronavirus school formals

