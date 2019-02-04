Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Things have certainly changed in classrooms since 60 years ago.
Things have certainly changed in classrooms since 60 years ago. Oleksandr Kuznetsov
Humour

School is in with a whole new set of rules

by GREG BRAY, ON A LIGHTER NOTE
4th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Folks, last week my granddaughter started "big kid's school”. Boy, they're in for an education!

Anyway, it's been many years since I stumbled through the ol' school gate for the last time. I can still remember the taunts, jeers and catcalls. You know, my teachers wouldn't get away with that nowadays.

Also absent would be the frequent violence that seemed to be the first, and preferred, method of child control. I'm usually the first to congratulate anyone who loves their job, but not the sadistic teachers who really relished flogging us.

Yet, according to my parents, we had it easy and, by comparison, I suppose we did.

My father can still vividly recall the day, more than 60 years ago, when the student sitting next to him was knocked unconscious by a well-aimed, wooden, blackboard duster. He was then left to lie twitching on the floor as a warning to anyone else who wanted the teacher's undivided attention.

Happily, my granddaughter will never see anything like that. Well, I'm pretty sure she won't, as wooden blackboard dusters have gone the way of the typewriter and slide rule. But, as I said, it's been a while since I was in school.

Come to think of it, I don't know how they punish kids these days? Timeouts? Time ins? Take their phones off them? Extra homework? Make them write and recite an inspirational poem? Employ sharp irony? Force the really bad kids to listen to the collected works of Phil Collins - twice? Actually, nobody deserves that.

What I do know is, this week, the little tacker begins her long journey learning how to read, write and hopefully do maths well enough to help her grandad fiddle his taxes - sorry, maximise my returns.

Obviously, we're not going to let the teachers do all the heavy lifting. We'll all pitch in to help her along the way to becoming a fully functioning adult. My job is to make sure she doesn't accidentally watch Parliament Question Time. Now that's one classroom that needs a naughty corner, or some dead-eye dick teacher armed with wooden blackboard dusters.

Find Greg Bray at gregbraywriter.word press.com or Facebook: Greg Bray - writer

back to school editors picks greg bray humour on a lighter note punishment teachers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    premium_icon 'Great result': Seven people charged after drug bust

    Crime GLADSTONE POLICE has arrested seven people after busting a drug operation in the Banana region, following a five-month investigation.

    House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    premium_icon House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

    News 'We can't believe how amazing the people of Calliope have been.'

    This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    premium_icon This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

    News The event will run over two days in Gladstone so clear your calendar

    'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    premium_icon 'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

    News It is one of 125 sites expected to benefit from the upgrades.