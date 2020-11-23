Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

School in lockdown after teen stabbed

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Nov 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM

 

A police operation was under way at a Parramatta high school on Monday morning after reports a teen was stabbed.

Police were called to Arthur Phillip High School at 8.30am.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with wounds in his arm and back, an NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.

A crime scene was established at the school and police were searching the surroundings.

Shortly before 9.30am, no arrests had been made.

Four paramedic crews were sent to the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Helicopter footage from Channel 7 showed the boy being wheeled off the ambulance into the emergency ward at the hospital.

The boy's condition was unknown.

Originally published as School in lockdown after teen stabbed

More Stories

arthur phillip high school crime incident parramatta stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged victim’s legs and threatened to saw them off.

        Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Premium Content Storm activity forecast for Gladstone midweek

        Weather A fine start to the week will transcend into storms for Gladstone.

        Man threatened to shoot cop in head with his bow and arrow

        Premium Content Man threatened to shoot cop in head with his bow and arrow

        Crime Neil Robert Armstrong’s lawyer argued he only actually had the bow and no arrows.

        Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire

        Premium Content Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire

        News It is believed the fire was caused by a cooktop.