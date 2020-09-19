School holidays: Hot deals, what to do around Gladstone

HAPPY DAYS: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort took out silver at the Qantas Australia Tourism Awards.

AGNES WATER is set to be buzzing this school holidays with strong accommodation bookings reported for the next two weeks.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said there were still vacancies in the Gladstone region, with numerous spectacular and pristine destinations primed for the tourist influx.

The news comes on the back of new data being published about the region’s tourism market and the economic value it brings to Central Queensland.

“The Agnes Water 1770 region is very busy however we still have capacity in Gladstone city for more visitors,” Mr Stedman said.

“The leisure travel market is helping the local accommodation providers however business travel is still well down on previous years.”

According to Airbnb there are no accommodation vacancies in Agnes Water for two adults and two children between September 19 and October 4.

In the neighbouring Town of 1770 there is only one guesthouse that accommodates up to six people available on Airbnb over the same period.

Queenslanders from across the state are heading to the region, plus a few other tourists.

“We are seeing visitors from all over Queensland and a small amount of interstate and overseas travellers who have been in Queensland prior to lockdowns,” Mr Stedman said.

There are a number of special deals available for both tourists and locals to enjoy these school holidays.

“We have a hero experience of a day trip out of Agnes Water to Lady Elliot Island which would make for an amazing experience these school holidays,” Mr Stedman said.

“A promotion is about to commence for our members to win a trip to Wilson Island.

“Entry will be free for purchases over $100 at participating outlets.”

With prime spring weather forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology over the next week, and temperatures ranging from 17 to 28 degrees, there is hardly a better time for locals and tourists to explore the magnificent Gladstone region.

“Feel free to explore the region and enjoy all of the free activities and destinations on offer like East Shores, Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Tannum Sands beach, the Boyne Valley, Miriam Vale, climb Mount Larcom or enjoy fishing and boating on Lake Awoonga,” Mr Stedman said.

For information on what to see and do in the Gladstone region visit the tourism website.

