SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?
WITH the winter school holidays now upon us, The Observer has compiled a list of events and activities across the Gladstone region to keep your little ones occupied.
If you have an event you'd want added to this list, email the newsroom at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
Tuesday July 2
Seeds and Pods Kids Craft
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter
When: 10am-11am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
Puppets & Stage Craft Workshop
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4976 6400
Wednesday July 3
Kids Cooking
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter
When: 10am-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
Free Toy Workshop
Where: Stockland Gladstone
When: 10am
Cost: Free
Scrapbooking Class
Where: Scrapbook Fantasies, 1/111 Toolooa Street, Gladstone
When: 1pm
Cost: $12 for 8-to-18 year olds, bookings essential
Contact: 4972 2117
NAIDOC Craft
Where: Agnes Water and Miriam Vale Libraries
When: Agnes Water: 10am - 11am; Miriam Vale 10am - 12pm
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: Agnes Water 4976 6400; Miriam Vale 4974 6241
First 5 Forever NAIDOC Celebration
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 9.30am - 11.30am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4976 6400
Games Day
Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4971 9700
Creation Stations
Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive
When: 10am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4975 8105
Winter Themed Craft
Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd
When: 10.30am-12pm
Cost: Free
Contact: 4902 1501
Movie Making Madness
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 2pm - 4pm
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4976 6400
Thursday July 4
Teddy Bears Picnic
Where: The Coffee Window, 9 Derby St, South Gladstone
When: 9am
Cost: $7 per child, registrations required
Contact: Strong Images via Facebook Messenger
Little Piggy Zoo
Where: Tigger's Bounce House, 83 Sunvalley Rd, Kin Kora
When: 9am-10.30am
Cost: $10-$12
Contact: 0498 355 266
Edison Programmable Robots
Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd
When: 10am-12pm
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4902 1501
Winter Themed Craft
Where: Mount Larcom Library, 47 Raglan St
When: 10.30am-12pm
Cost: Free
Contact: 4975 1205
Stop-Go Animation Studio
Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave
When: 2pm - 4pm
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 9700
Friday July 5
Kids Art at the Park
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter
When: 10am-11am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
Edison Programmable Robots
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 9.30am - 11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4976 6400
Super Hero Disco
Where: Tannum Sands Hotel-Motel, 34 Pacific Ave
When: 5.30pm-7.30pm
Cost: Free for children dressed up as a super hero, bookings essential
Contact: 4973 7439
Saturday July 6
Moonlight Movies
Film: Ice Age: Collision Course
Where: Bororen Sports Grounds, Bororen
When: 6pm
Cost: Free
Contact: 4970 0700
Tuesday July 9
Fun with Chalk
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter
When: 10am-11am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
Stop-Go Animation Studio
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 2pm - 4pm
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4976 6400
Magic Eye Workshop
Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive
When: 10am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4975 8105
Wednedsay July 10
Kids Bonsai Masterclass
Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Administration Building
When: 10am-11.30am
Cost: $30, bookings required
Contact: 4971 4444
Movie Making Madness
Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd
When: 2pm - 4pm
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4902 1501
Ozopath Robots
Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive
When: 3.30pm
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4975 8105
Children's Book Sale
Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave
When: 8.30am-4pm
Cost: 50 cents a book
Contact: 4971 9700
Box Construction Workshop
Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave
When: 9:30am-11:30am
Cost: Free
Contact: 4971 9700
Thursday July 11
CWA Cooking Scones
Where: Miriam Vale Library, 41 Blomfield St
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings required
Contact: 4974 6241
Mask making workshop
Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Cost: Free, bookings essential
Contact: 4976 6400