SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?

The Observer has compiled a list of events and activities across the Gladstone region to keep your little ones occupied.

The Observer has compiled a list of events and activities across the Gladstone region to keep your little ones occupied. Luka Kauzlaric GLA040713BDIY

WITH the winter school holidays now upon us, The Observer has compiled a list of events and activities across the Gladstone region to keep your little ones occupied.

If you have an event you'd want added to this list, email the newsroom at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Tuesday July 2

Seeds and Pods Kids Craft

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter

When: 10am-11am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

Puppets & Stage Craft Workshop

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4976 6400

Wednesday July 3

Kids Cooking

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter

When: 10am-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

Free Toy Workshop

Where: Stockland Gladstone

When: 10am

Cost: Free

Scrapbooking Class

Where: Scrapbook Fantasies, 1/111 Toolooa Street, Gladstone

When: 1pm

Cost: $12 for 8-to-18 year olds, bookings essential

Contact: 4972 2117

NAIDOC Craft

Where: Agnes Water and Miriam Vale Libraries

When: Agnes Water: 10am - 11am; Miriam Vale 10am - 12pm

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: Agnes Water 4976 6400; Miriam Vale 4974 6241

First 5 Forever NAIDOC Celebration

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 9.30am - 11.30am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4976 6400

Games Day

Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4971 9700

Creation Stations

Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive

When: 10am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4975 8105

Winter Themed Craft

Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd

When: 10.30am-12pm

Cost: Free

Contact: 4902 1501

Movie Making Madness

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 2pm - 4pm

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4976 6400

Thursday July 4

Teddy Bears Picnic

Where: The Coffee Window, 9 Derby St, South Gladstone

When: 9am

Cost: $7 per child, registrations required

Contact: Strong Images via Facebook Messenger

Little Piggy Zoo

Where: Tigger's Bounce House, 83 Sunvalley Rd, Kin Kora

When: 9am-10.30am

Cost: $10-$12

Contact: 0498 355 266

Edison Programmable Robots

Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd

When: 10am-12pm

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4902 1501

Winter Themed Craft

Where: Mount Larcom Library, 47 Raglan St

When: 10.30am-12pm

Cost: Free

Contact: 4975 1205

Stop-Go Animation Studio

Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave

When: 2pm - 4pm

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 9700

Friday July 5

Kids Art at the Park

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter

When: 10am-11am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

Edison Programmable Robots

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 9.30am - 11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4976 6400

Super Hero Disco

Where: Tannum Sands Hotel-Motel, 34 Pacific Ave

When: 5.30pm-7.30pm

Cost: Free for children dressed up as a super hero, bookings essential

Contact: 4973 7439

Saturday July 6

Moonlight Movies

Film: Ice Age: Collision Course

Where: Bororen Sports Grounds, Bororen

When: 6pm

Cost: Free

Contact: 4970 0700

Tuesday July 9

Fun with Chalk

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Shelter

When: 10am-11am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

Stop-Go Animation Studio

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 2pm - 4pm

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4976 6400

Magic Eye Workshop

Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive

When: 10am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4975 8105

Wednedsay July 10

Kids Bonsai Masterclass

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Administration Building

When: 10am-11.30am

Cost: $30, bookings required

Contact: 4971 4444

Movie Making Madness

Where: Agnes Water Library, 71 Springs Rd

When: 2pm - 4pm

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4902 1501

Ozopath Robots

Where: Calliope Library, 3 Don Cameron Drive

When: 3.30pm

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4975 8105

Children's Book Sale

Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave

When: 8.30am-4pm

Cost: 50 cents a book

Contact: 4971 9700

Box Construction Workshop

Where: Boyne Island Library, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Ave

When: 9:30am-11:30am

Cost: Free

Contact: 4971 9700

Thursday July 11

CWA Cooking Scones

Where: Miriam Vale Library, 41 Blomfield St

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings required

Contact: 4974 6241

Mask making workshop

Where: Gladstone City Library, 39 Goondoon St

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Cost: Free, bookings essential

Contact: 4976 6400