School groundskeeper busted for drugs after lapse

A BLACKWATER State School groundskeeper was busted with almost 30g of cannabis after attempting to turn his life around.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned the man if he did not address the problem, it would overtake his life and he would lose his job.

Sean Ruberto pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing cannabis, as well as a water pipe and digital scales.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant at a home on MacDonald Cres, Blackwater, at 10.30am on July 18 in relation to dangerous drugs.

Sen-Constable Rumford said police found 29.3g of cannabis, split up into five different containers and clip seal bags in a lock-up carport.

Police also found an electric grinder containing residue that smelt of cannabis, and a glass pipe.

Ruberto told police the cannabis was for his personal use and he had an addiction.

Lawyer Joanne Madden tendered a report from Ruberto's employer and said he had a blue card and worked as a groundskeeper at Blackwater State School for the past 3-4 years.

Ms Madden said after previous offending in 2013 Ruberto had turned his life around.

"He said his relationship broke down in 2017 and brought some housemates in to help with his mortgage payments," she said.

"However, some of those people were smoking, he started smoking and ended up before the courts."

She said Ruberto had arranged counselling with Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services.

Mr Press questioned the amount of cannabis found, wondering if Ruberto was supplying to someone or just had a serious addiction.

He urged Ruberto to pursue rehabilitation.

Ruberto was ordered to 10 months' probation with no criminal conviction recorded.