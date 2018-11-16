School formals underway across Gladstone

Keeran Bamber-Henry and Tian Kingsbury.Chanel 2018 Formals at the GECC.

THIS week is all about celebrating our senior students.

The glitz and glamour of Gladstone's school formals has captured everyone's attention as the next generation celebrate the end of school in style.

School formals started with Gladstone State High students enjoying their night of nights on Tuesday.

This week's festivities wrap-up with the Faith Baptist Christian School formal tomorrow night, before graduating senior students from Rosella Park hold their celebrations on November 29.

The formals featured a huge number of classic and vintage cars as well as modern supercars.

See all the photos in The Observer's Formal Feature, published December 1.