School footy team relives glory days

HARD WORK: The class of 1967 football team raised the money themselves to pay for their sporting trips. Julia Bartrim

FIFTY years ago, Ken Rogers and his fellow team mates played their one and only football match on the hallowed grounds of Lang Park.

They lost, their only loss that year, to metropolitan premieres Kedron State High.

"We didn't realise until we got there, but our colours, ....black and gold were the same colours as Kedron,” said Ken.

"We weren't allowed to use our colours so we played in Brisbane representative jerseys and they were all white.

"That upset us a little bit because we were looking for black and gold and the referees were also dressed in white so it was even more confusing.”

Ken admits some balls got passed to the referees by mistake and the team were left wondering about what might have been.

Yet Ken still remembers the day as a great experience.

"It was amazing, playing at Lang Park,” he said.

"For a bunch of scrubber kids from the bush to actually even walk on Lang Park, to play a game there was something else. Certainly it's where I got my inspiration and love to play (sport) and a lot of the other (team members) were the same.

Ken went on to represent Central Queensland and Ipswich before moving on to playing touch for Queensland.

He said school sport is important and needs to be played regularly.

"We wouldn't have this camaraderie (otherwise),” he said.