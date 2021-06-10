School dropout to glam girls: Bitcoin baron’s wild life

A school dropout turned Bitcoin millionaire and serial hoon with more than a dozen speeding and drug-driving convictions has lost his $640,000 Lamborghini.

A school dropout turned Bitcoin millionaire and serial hoon with more than a dozen speeding and drug-driving convictions has lost his $640,000 Lamborghini.

A school dropout turned Bitcoin millionaire and serial hoon with more than a dozen speeding and drug-driving convictions, including driving over 200km/h, has been revealed as the owner of a $638,000 Lamborghini confiscated under anti-hooning laws.

Benjamin Thomas Nelson, 28, from Ninderry on the Sunshine Coast, dropped out of Nambour State High School in Year 10, officially earns less than $40,000 as an IT worker and told police he also worked as a personal fitness trainer.

But in court documents he claims to have made $800,000 trading Bitcoin, which police allege is the proceeds of drug sales.

He was jailed in February for charges including dangerous driving, evading police, attempting to pervert the course of justice and driving while affected by drugs or alcohol.

Police saw him speeding at speeds faster than 200km/h in a 110km/h zone in his purple Lamborghini Huracan Performante driving northbound on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane, from Morayfield to north of the Bribie Island Rd overpass, about 8.45pm on October 18, 2019.

But when police, who were in a marked Mercedes Benz AMG sedan, turned on their lights and siren he sped off.

The Lamborghini is now up for auction by police. Police Minister Mark Ryan (right) and Acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder inspect the vehicle. Picture: Steve Pohlner

They managed to catch up to the coupe when it was forced to slow in traffic and drew close enough to see its registration details as it travelled at 130km/h, before it sped off at 200km/h again, ultimately abandoning their pursuit at Six Mile Creek.

Six days later Nelson's girlfriend pre-medicine student Kaori Celine Nakase 24, a former barmaid from New Farm and Maroochydore, later reported the car as stolen, then Nelson paid his mate Zachary William Ainge $5000 to say he was driving the car, not Nelson.

Ainge falsely told police he met a girl in Fortitude Valley and paid her $5000 to take her Lamborghini for a ride and he took it on the Bruce Highway where he caught the attention of police.

Nelson, the son of a taxi driver on Centrelink benefits with a conviction for drug production, was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and so was Ainge, who was sentenced to 18 months' prison and released on immediate parole.

Nelson was convicted of evading police and dangerous driving over the October 18 chase.

A month later, in November 2019, Nelson was under the influence of drugs when he was speeding and crashed his car into a guard rail and fled the scene at Woombye.

Benjamin Thomas Nelson

Tori Preiss

Police noted Nelson was drowsy, disorientated and had dilated pupils and slurred speech, and they found he had one gram of the drug ice in his possession.

Nakase bought the 2019 model Lamborghini Huracan Performance Coupe in her name for $637,800 from a Brisbane dealership on October 14, 2019.

She paid for it using Bitcoins owned by Nelson.

Nakase told police she broke up with Nelson in November 2019.

On June 10 last year Nakase was convicted and sentenced on her own pleas of guilty by Judge Gary Long in Maroochydore District Court for receiving the Lamborghini, suspected of being the proceeds of a crime, receiving the $745,000 four-bedroom home she part-owned with Nelson on Swan Rd in Pimpama, suspected of being the proceeds of a crime, and two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice, as well as being in charge of a car while on drugs.

Nakase served actual time and is now free.

On February 19, Nelson was jailed for four years and disqualified from driving for his driving and perjury offences but he will be eligible for parole on September 28.

"Violet Crumble" purple 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2D Coupé seized by Queensland police under new anti-hooning laws and auctioned by Manheim Auctions

His previous convictions include for drugs and driving offences.

On May 18, 2015 Nelson was sentenced to 18 months' prison for 13 charges of importing drugs including MDMA and the anaesthetic-style party drug GBL, known as fantasy.

On May 2, 2019 he was sentenced to nine months prison, suspended for two years, for receiving packages containing GBL and the possession of other drugs found in his bedroom.

The Lamborghini will be auctioned off on June 17 through Manheim Auctions at Eagle Farm with proceeds forfeited to the state under laws aimed at ensuring crime does not pay.

Nelson also bought a $75,000 black Audi A5 cabriolet for his other girlfriend Instagram influencer Tori Maddison Preiss, 25, from Caloundra West, on January 22 last year, according to a proceeds of crime hearing brought by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Preiss was on her learner's licence at the time.

Nelson, who met Preiss at Helm nightclub in Mooloolaba in May 2018, has since split with her, police state in court documents.

Preiss told police that Nelson bought drugs via the dark web and had them delivered through the mail, court documents state.

Originally published as School dropout to glam girls, seized Lambo: Bitcoin baron's wild life