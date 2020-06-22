Menu
Toolooa State High School and Queensland Alumina Limited partnering to deliver winter care packs for school students in need. L-R: Youth Support Worker Josh Hicks, Inclusion Assistant Chanise Grealy, Chaplain Geoff Parnell, Rio Tinto Gladstone Communities & Communications Manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt, Community Education Counsellor Ambrose Coolwell
School donation helps families struggling financially

Eilish Massie
22nd Jun 2020 11:31 AM
STUDENTS in need will benefit from a $24,000 donation from Rio Tinto to help them transition back to school after learning from home.

Boyne Smelters Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun have partnered with Toolooa State High School to assist students and families that are struggling financially.

Students will receive winter care packs that include school jumpers, books and pens.

The high school will also receive a soundsystem to support children with hearing impairments, additional lockers and learning material to help students transition back into a group environment.

Toolooa State High School principal Justin Harrison said returning to school after remote learning could be difficult.

“These uncertain times can bring unwanted pressure on families,” Mr Harrison said.

“The donation provided by QAL and Rio Tinto has allowed the school to help students and families who are experiencing financial hardship.”

QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said these unprecedented times highlighted the importance of community collaboration.

“QAL is pleased to able to support our local schools to deliver these initiatives and assist local students during COVID-19.”

The school investments are part of Rio Tinto’s Partnering for Progress program, which includes a commitment of about $36 million to support communities during the pandemic.

boyne smelter limited queensland alumina limited rio tinto rio tinto yarwun toolooa state high school
