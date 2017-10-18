25°
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which students will be missing class today

Sarah Steger
by

AS OF 8am this morning, there are 15 schools in Queensland undergoing emergency closures due to weather conditions.

Due to isolated flooding that has made access to certain campuses for students and staff unsafe, the Department of Education and Training has announced two schools in the Gladstone Region will be closed today.

To protect the safety of students, staff and community members, Lowmead State School and Rosedale State School have been closed today.

DET advised parents and carers to exercise caution when driving in bad weather and avoid taking unnecessary risks - "if it's flooded, forget it!"

Parents and carers are encouraged to check the Department's school closure website for further updates.

Topics:  department of education and training flooding gladstone school closures weather

Gladstone Observer
