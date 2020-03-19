School celebrates diversity of students

Natalyne, Ilariah, Saria, Lulu and Rosharne performed an island dance for Trinity College's Harmony Day celebrations, March 18, 2020

STUDENTS donned outfits of cultures from across the world to celebrate diversity at Trinity College yesterday.

The primary students paraded across the stage, showcasing the culture they most identify with as part of Harmony Week celebrations.

Some students dressed as a jar of Vegemite, while others took a more traditional approach in saris and dresses.

Charlie D dressed up as a jar of Vegemite for Trinity College's Harmony Day celebrations, March 18, 2020

Deputy principal Kelly Dernehl said the school had hosted Harmony Day events for many years and it was always a fun day.

Ms Dernehl said it was an opportunity for the school community to come together to celebrate each other’s backgrounds.

With Gladstone being such a multicultural town, Ms Dernehl said it was important to respect the culture each student brought to the community.

Freya, Ilsje, Madison, Erica, Holly, Yana, Laylah and Mrs Digby show off their cultural outfits for Trinity College's Harmony Day celebrations, March 18, 2020

A variety of cultures were represented in the fashion parade, and attendees were treated to an island dance performed by five students.

Year 11 student Rosharne Corowa-Cakau was part of the group representing the Pacific Islands.

Miss Corowa-Cakau said it was important to be proud of your culture.

“Then you always know where you’re from,” she said.

The idea came from a desire to share the islander culture with the students.

“We thought it would be something cultural and hopefully encourage others to share theirs next year,” Miss Corowa-Cakau said.

Aaron, Malachi, victoria, Zachery, Hazel, Caylee, Janesh, Gisele and Ridhima dressed in their cultural outfits for Trinity College's Harmony Day celebrations, March 18, 2020

Other activities across the school yesterday included a photography competition for secondary students to showcase the school’s diversity and classrooms decked out with traditional pictures and decorations.

Harmony Week runs from March 15-21, with groups across the country celebrating their diversity.