School captain turns meth dealer

A DRUG-DEALING Ayr couple have shared the stand in court after getting caught sharing in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

Townsville Supreme Court heard how a young woman with a limited criminal history and growing drug addiction, Diamond Ashley Roxine Heron, 20, formed a relationship with an older man, Matthew David Newman, 35, who had a "significant history of drug offences".

Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard said the couple came to the attention of Ayr police when their home was searched on October 24, 2019.

Police located 5.808g of pure methamphetamine, two MDMA tablets, drug utensils and $4000 in cash, which formed "circumstantial evidence" supporting the alleged commercial nature of the enterprise.

Diamond Ashley Roxine Heron pleaded guilty to trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs as well as possessing drug utensils, restricted items and property acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and used in connection with a drug offence in the Townsville Supreme Court.

Heron's phone contained evidence she had trafficked meth over an eight-week period between September and October 2019.

Newman's mobile device revealed four supplies of meth during September 2019 that he had carried out while on parole for commercial possession of meth and MDMA. He pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

Tendering letters of support, defence barrister Darin Honchin said Heron showed great potential as the Indigenous school captain, working part-time and volunteering throughout the community, which was derailed after forming a relationship with a drug dealer.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said Newman had a difficult upbringing with his stepfather, suffering abuse of a "physically assaulted nature, but there was also sexual abuse from 1998 to 1999".

Having previously declared Newman's prospects of rehabilitation to be "bleak at best", Judge David North said it was "regrettably borne out" by his reoffending.

Accounting for 365 days already served, and delays in parole processing, he sentenced Newman to three years' imprisonment with eligibility for parole on July 25.

The judge said Heron's trafficking with a highly addictive drug was "very serious offending" carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

He sentenced her to three years' imprisonment with immediate parole and convictions recorded.

Originally published as School captain turns meth dealer

