Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

School bus stolen day before classes kick off

Peta McEachern
27th Jan 2020 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

JUST as everybody is gearing up to go back to school - it might prove more difficult for Tara residents as a school bus was stolen overnight from Day St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the bus was stolen between 10am Sunday, January 25, and 8.50am this morning.

"They have entered the yard and gone to the back of the property where the bus was parked out back and stole it from there," the spokesman said.

UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner
UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner

The bus is a 2008 white Fuso Rosa, with an aqua ad brown stipe running along both sides.

A spokesman for the Tara Police said investigation is continuing and police are looking into CTTV inquires.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen bus call Policelink on 131 444 or the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200.

chinchilla community crime stoppers editors picks police link queensland crime stolen bus tara

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Uni Chancellor humbled by Australia Day Honour

        premium_icon Uni Chancellor humbled by Australia Day Honour

        News Australia Day honour for CQUni Chancellor a tribute to Central Queensland.

        Club’s generous gift to schools in region

        premium_icon Club’s generous gift to schools in region

        News A LADIES service club dedicated to helping disadvantaged women and children, has...

        What’s open this public holiday

        premium_icon What’s open this public holiday

        News Today is the observed holiday for Australia Day. Here is a list of opening hours...

        ‘Big coup’: Best-selling author to teach at workshop

        premium_icon ‘Big coup’: Best-selling author to teach at workshop

        News The Writing Skills Workshop will see participants learn the ins and outs of...