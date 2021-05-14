Multiple people hurt after school bus collides with car

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said people have sustained injuries on the school bus while two people in the car are significantly entrapped.

Multiple ambulance crews have been sent out to a serious collision between a school bus and car on the Warrego Highway, with reports of multiple injuries.

More than 15 children were reportedly involved in the crash 10km east of Wallumbilla, between Chinchilla and Roma, at 3.20pm.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, one adult is in a critical condition, while another has been reported to be in a serious condition with head and chest injuries.

One child is in a serious but stable condition with a reported leg injury, while 16 other patients, all believed to be children, are in a stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked and is expected to land on the highway shortly.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed both lanes of the Warrego Hwy have been shut as emergency services respond to the serious incident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first firefighting crew arrived on the scene at 3.40pm with another three crews arriving shortly after.

SES crews were called to the scene to assist Fire and Emergency Services to extract at least one person from the car.

Originally published as School bus collides with car in serious crash on Warrego Hwy