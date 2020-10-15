School baseball helmet mysteriously arrived at man’s house

A GLADSTONE man found with a stolen baseball helmet claimed he had no idea how the item came to his residence.

Tristan Gregory Muller, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence, receiving tainted property and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on August 21 during a search warrant at a South Gladstone address, police found a baseball helmet marked (TSHS) which stood for Toolooa State High School.

Muller told the police he had no idea how the item came into the area.

Checks from the school confirmed the helmet had been stolen.

Police also located used water pipes, digital scales and a grinder.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court the stolen helmet arrived at Muller’s house during a party at some point, and had been there ever since.

She said Muller used drugs to assist with pain relief after he was in a crash as he did not want to become addicted to pain killers.

Muller was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

