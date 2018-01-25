School art competition prizes to be announced Australia Day

BEHIND THE SCENES: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum volunteer Diane Fritz prepares the 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition exhibition entries.

YOUNG artists of the Gladstone region have put paint, pencil, felt pen, crayon and collage to paper in response to the question "who and what makes Australia great?" for the 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

With 376 colourful and imaginative submissions across two sections of entry, competition judge, curator Jo Duke, had a challenge to select 14 works to receive a prize.

"As with every year, we have such an array of fabulous works, all worthy of winning," she said.

"Choosing only three prizes for each section is almost impossible, so the highly commended list is getting longer each year."

Join Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett during the council's Australia Day event from 8am to 12pm tomorrow at the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the announcement of the winners.

The competition winners will receive some fantastic prizes, including a Gladstone Cinemas family pass, and their artwork will also be reproduced as commemorative postcards.

The complimentary postcards will be available at tomorrow's event as well as at each exhibition venue, while stocks last.

Explore the Celebrate Australia exhibition, featuring all entries, in the Gardens' Visitors Centre Gallery until Wednesday, February 28, the Gallery & Museum during March and the Boyne Tannum Community Centre during April.

Fourteen selected finalists will make their way to Gladstone's sister city, Saiki City, Japan, for a display in September to celebrate the sister-city friendship.

The Gallery & Museum is a community cultural initiative of the Gladstone Regional Council.

It is open 10am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston Sts, Gladstone.

Admission is free.

Date claimer

Join councillor Cindi Bush, Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund chairwoman, committee members and successful recipients during a Funding Celebrate Ceremony.

Hosted from 6pm Friday, February 9, at Crow Street Creative, 8 Crow St, Gladstone, the event is held in conjunction with the newly named Friday Night at Crow Street: Art, music and markets.

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

For further information, please phone 49766766, email gragm@ gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit gragm.qld.gov.au.

Opening hours

The Gallery & Museum will be closed for the Australia Day public holiday, Friday, January 26.