Scholarships offered as school numbers dwindle

Ubobo State School is located in the Boyne Valley. It was established in 1927.

A BOYNE Valley school with all the mod cons and facilities to allow children to be the best they can be is in desperate need of students.

The situation at Ubobo State School has become so dire that Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre is offering four $1000 scholarships for primary school students to attend the school.

Applications opened on Tuesday ahead of the start of Term 3 on July 15.

The scholarship payment arrangements will be advised on enrolment.

The scholarship will be in the child's name so as to not affect parents' benefit payments.

BVCDC committee member Mark McLachlan has a deep connection to the school, having attended there in the mid-60s, sent his kids to the school and still being a member of the P&C.

Mr McLachlan said offering school scholarships was new for BVCDC but they simply had to do something to stem an unforeseen exodus of students.

"A couple of families left last year that had several children and then there was a transfer out of the district which took away another three kids,” he said.

"These schools go up and down (with numbers) and have over the decades.

"There's 10 or so jobs, we believe, at the Norton Gold Mine so if there is new families coming in to the district we thought we'll attract them.

"It's certainly well within our remittance of what the Discovery Centre is trying to do - we want to better our community.”

Mr McLachlan also feared for staff currently working at the school and the possibility they could be out of work if the school were to close its gates.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

Contact BVCDC using the form at https://boynevalley.org.au/contact/.