Scholarships for uni first-timers
STUDENTS who plan on studying at CQUniversity Gladstone this year are eligible to apply for a new scholarship.
The Federal Government-funded Destination Australia scholarship is valued at $15,000 per year of study.
The scholarships are available to full-time Australian students who are considering or are in their first year of an eligible degree.
Vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said students did not need to be from a regional area, they just needed to be planning on studying at a regional CQUniversity campus.
“Our regional campuses don’t only offer a great quality education,” Prof Klomp said.
“They also offer the companionship of close-knit communities and opportunities to explore iconic natural wonders.”
Across Australia there are 1180 of the scholarships on offer, worth $19.5 million.
Applications close on January 24.
For eligible degrees and more information, visit cqu.edu.au.