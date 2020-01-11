Menu
New and prospective students who plan on studying with CQUniversity this year are encouraged to apply now for a Destination Australia scholarship, valued at $15 000 per year of study.
News

Scholarships for uni first-timers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
STUDENTS who plan on studying at CQUniversity Gladstone this year are ­eligible to apply for a new scholarship.

The Federal Government-funded Destination Australia scholarship is valued at $15,000 per year of study.

The scholarships are available to full-time Australian students who are considering or are in their first year of an eligible degree.

Vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said students did not need to be from a regional area, they just needed to be planning on studying at a reg­ional CQUniversity campus.

“Our regional campuses don’t only offer a great quality education,” Prof Klomp said.

“They also offer the companionship of close-knit communities and opportunities to explore iconic natural wonders.”

Across Australia there are 1180 of the scholarships on offer, worth $19.5 million.

Applications close on Jan­uary 24.

For eligible degrees and more information, visit cqu.edu.au.

cquniversity gladstone federal government scholarships
Gladstone Observer

