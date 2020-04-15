Scholarship program to help indigenous communities

Gladstone Ports Corporation's People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor, Indigenous Affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley, Dahna King, Danika Renz, Rikarra Benjamin, Ryley Creamer, mentoring and liaison officer Allen Craigie and acting CEO Craig Walker.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor, Indigenous Affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley, Dahna King, Danika Renz, Rikarra Benjamin, Ryley Creamer, mentoring and liaison officer Allen Craigie and acting CEO Craig Walker.

A SCHOLARSHIP program that provides financial support to Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander communities is now available.

Gladstone Ports Corporation is calling for applications under its Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program, part of its Reconciliation Action Plan.

People, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the scholarship was for those enrolled in an undergraduate program of studies.

“We encourage both those beginning and those continuing students to apply for the scholarship,” Ms Winsor said.

“Recipients whose area of study aligns with GPC’s areas of business such as engineering, environmental science, business, finance, human resources or community relations may also apply to be considered for a six-week paid vacation placement each year during the life of their scholarship.”

To be eligible applicants must be enrolled at an Australian university, be currently studying and reside within one of the regions that GPC operates in.

Scholarship recipients will receive a payment of $3500 on the successful completion of each semester, for a total of $7000 annually, for up to three years.

Applications are open until May 8.

For more information visit https://www.gpcl.com.au/tttt-university-scholarship.