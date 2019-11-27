Schnitz superfan ticks off visit to Gladstone franchise

Patrick Linjders visits Gladstone Schnitz as part of his journey to visit every Schnitz in Australia

A VISIT to Gladstone's Schnitz marked the beginning of the end for one of the brand's biggest fans.

Melbourne travel agent Patrick Linjders, 28, made it his mission to visit every Schnitz store in the country.

It started as a dare from a mate, but after eating at the Gladstone store he had ticked 75 of 77 stores off his list.

He visited Rockhampton on Monday, leaving only the Cairns store to complete the quest.

In Rockhampton, Mr Linjders said that once he started visiting the stores he couldn't stop.

"It's taken me right around the country," he said.

Over an eight-year period, Mr Linjders has travelled to Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

He said the menu had changed over the years.

"They've acclimatised their menu and changed it to suit different demographics," he said.

Mr Linjders caught the attention of Schnitz which got involved to assist with the latest Queensland trip.

"They've been really good to me and helped me get to the last three stores," he said.

While his Cairns visit will mark the 77th store, Mr Linjders said the challenge wouldn't end there.

He said he planned to keep eating at new stores as they opened, even if he had to go overseas.

"I'm very loyal to Schnitz," he said.

Mr Linjders has documented his journey on Instagram at paddysschnitzblitz.