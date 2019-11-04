Menu
Kiara Edgington and Sonja Smart sort containers at CQ Recycling and Recovery
Scheme worth $1.9m

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
IN ONE year more than 19 million containers have been collected at Containers for Change depots in Gladstone.

In return more than $1.9 million has been returned to residents.

CQ Recycling and Recovery owner Kevin Vickers said the community had embraced the scheme so strongly he had to add a mobile option for people who couldn’t make it into the depot.

Mr Vickers said he made it a focus for the business to employ young people.

“We have not made the change to automatic counting machines to maintain employment opportunities for the young,” Mr Vickers said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the scheme had created 12 jobs in Gladstone at the six refund points.

“It’s been wonderful to see organisations embracing the economic opportunities the scheme has created,” Mr Butcher said.

