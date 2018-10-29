Scheme gives cash incentive to recycle

COMING SOON: St George and Roma are well on their way to having container refund schemes in place, will will see ten cent refunds on containers such as plastic water bottles.

COMING SOON: St George and Roma are well on their way to having container refund schemes in place, will will see ten cent refunds on containers such as plastic water bottles. AbbieImages

A STATEWIDE initiative is giving Queenslanders an incentive to recycle.

The Containers for Change scheme will start on Thursday with more than 230 refund sites available across Queensland including several across the Gladstone region.

Participants will have the option of returning eligible containers to a refund point for a 10 cent return or donation to a school, sporting group or charity.

Refunds will be available for most beer bottles, cans and plastic drink containers between 150ml and 3 litres.

Rockhampton business Kanga Bins received the tender to run the scheme across 12 sites in Central Queensland, including one in Gladstone on 29 Chapple St.

Owner Peter McCasker hoped the public would see the scheme as a commodity.

"Everything that gets thrown out the window and left on the side of the road is basically eligible,” Mr McCasker said.

"Over 50 per cent of waste to landfill is these containers.

"If everybody saves a container and somehow gets the 10 cents back, council will spend less on running their rubbish tips and cleaning up the roadsides and parks.

"A lot of our callers are signalling they're using it for the kids' pocket money or saving up for a trip.”

He said unflavoured milk bottles and larger spirit bottles were not eligible for refunds.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett hoped the initiative would positively impact public awareness on what items could be recycled.

"We have a more concentrated focus on recycling due to the impact waste products have on the Great Barrier Reef and sea life,” Cr Burnett said.

According to 2015 Boomerang Alliance figures, Queensland's environment had 45 per cent more plastic rubbish than other states.

Gladstone's container refund points run by other operators will be at 185 Goondoon St, 116A Hanson Rd, 1/6 Dalrymple Drive and a mobile unit on Archer St in Calliope.