Schapelle Corby breaks down in new show

by Andrew Bucklow
7th Sep 2020 10:49 AM

 

Schapelle Corby breaks down in tears in the latest teaser for Channel 7's new show, SAS Australia.

Corby is one of the stars who will be subjected to a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process during the show which is being filmed in the Snowy Mountains.

Other stars who will be put through sleep deprivation and interrogation include Roxy Jacenko, Merrick Watts, Nick Cummins and Candice Warner.

In a new clip released by Seven, Corby is in tears and being yelled at by chief instructor Ant Middleton.

"Why are you crying? Do you think this is a joke?" Middleton screams at Corby.

Schapelle Corby has to fall backwards out of a helicopter in the show.
Schapelle Corby has to fall backwards out of a helicopter in the show.

Corby has previously said that she decided to go on the show to change her public image.

"Australia knows me as the drug smuggler," she said in a different promo. "I want to change my life.

"We go into the SAS as a number, not a name, which is significant for me because I won't be Schapelle Corby, I will just be a human being," Corby said.

"I think I'll discover that I'm stronger than I am, than I think I am. I'm hoping to discover life and to discover myself."

There are reports Corby was one of the first stars to exit the show just days after filming began.

SAS Australia starts next month.
SAS Australia starts next month.

 

SAS Australia premieres on Channel 7 in October

Originally published as Schapelle Corby breaks down in new show

