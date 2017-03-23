Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

FOR 45 minutes yesterday morning a Gladstone mum worried her brother was intertwined in the London terror attack that killed four people.

Rachael Cooper's brother Paul Hunter lives just two minutes from the road where a terrorist drove down two people.

The Gladstone mum sent her brother a Facebook message at 7.15am, but it wasn't till 8.30am that her worries were eased.

"I was nervous ... I facebooked him as soon as I saw the news and I was just thinking 'hurry up and message me back'," she said.

London Mayor speaks after attack: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said Londoners "will never be cowed by terrorism".

After driving down two people the terrorist shot a police officer guarding Parliament House.

Shortly after he was shot and killed. Late yesterday it was still being investigated who the attacker was.

While her laid back brother reassured her there was nothing to worry about, the Port City Cue Club secretary said it was a reminder of the challenges with having family overseas.

"I was just glad that he was safe," she said.

"That's the scariest part about having a family member overseas when something happens it's just so far away."

Paul has lived in the UK for 15 years and his home is in "the heart of London".

While Paul's from Victoria, he'll be visiting Rachael and her family during his three-week holiday in Australia soon.

"I know he's ok, but you don't stop worrying, I'll feel better when he's here in Gladstone," she said.