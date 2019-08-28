Menu
Malakye Logan Barker pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two charges.
Crime

Scary spice: Supplier destroys shop over turmeric

Shayla Bulloch
28th Aug 2019 1:39 PM
A BAD batch of turmeric tipped a man over the edge, launching eggs and soft drink across a room before punching a shopkeeper in a spicy tirade.

Malakye Logan Barker was picked up by police walking around Beerwah after the owner of an organic fruit and vegetable shop copped the brunt of his angry outburst.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Barker launched into his aggressive state after the owner refused to sell his turmeric at his Glasshouse Mountains store.

"He said the owner agreed to sell his turmeric … he brought it to the store and he said he couldn't purchase it," he said.

Senior Sergeant Newman said Barker picked up a carton of eggs and started throwing them around the room before reaching for some soft drinks.

He also allegedly punched the store owner twice, but he didn't wish to make a formal complaint.

The Glasshouse Mountains man was taken to Beerwah police station, but his anger didn't fizzle out.

Sen Sgt Newman said he repeatedly hit his head against the walls and had to be restrained on the drive to the Maroochydore watch-house.

He pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrartes Court on Wednesday to committing a public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked Barker what he should have done, but received no response.

"You're going to go back there lucid and sober next time," he said.

Barker was fined $700 and a conviction was recorded.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

