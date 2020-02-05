Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hillcrest Christian College on the Gold Coast.
Hillcrest Christian College on the Gold Coast.
News

Scandal-plagued private school’s latest drama

by Greg Stolz
5th Feb 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELITE Gold Coast private school that has been rocked by scandal is again embroiled in controversy, this time over multimillion dollar building works.

Complaints from concerned parents about alleged conflicts of interest involving the works at Hillcrest Christian College have been referred to the State Government's private schools watchdog.

The college recently underwent a $5 million extension, with major work performed by two companies associated with current and former college board members.

Both companies have also undertaken millions of dollars in other building projects at the Baptist Church-run college, which receives about $17 million a year in federal funding.

It's understood that college policies caution directors to avoid conflicts of interest, a warning echoed by Independent Schools Queensland in its governance manual.

Hillcrest Christian College principal Jeff Davis
Hillcrest Christian College principal Jeff Davis

Hillcrest parents, who have seen college fees soar by up to $836 this year - the steepest of any Gold Coast private school - have raised concerns about the alleged conflict of interest with the Non-State Schools Accreditation Board.

"Nepotism is staring us in the face every time we walk past the new precinct," one said.

"The whole thing stinks. Did these jobs go out to tender or were they just jobs for the boys?"

A Hillcrest spokesman said all works had gone to tender, "with contracts won on merit".

"The (college) board and NSSAB have watched the process closely and know this to be the case," he said.

The spokesman said the NSSAB had advised that no complaints had been received or acted on relating to alleged conflicts of interest.

But The Courier-Mail understands the NSSAB is investigating wide-ranging allegations, including those relating to conflicts of interest.

After months of turmoil, the college announced in December that the NSSAB "will be conducting an assessment of administration and governance of the school".

Hillcrest was last year rocked by unrest, including bullying allegations against principal Jeff Davis - which he strenuously denied - the suspension and departure of senior staff and controversy over hundreds of thousands of dollars in school loans to a private company set up to commercialise a reading program.

At a final staff meeting late last year, Mr Davis - who earns more than $400,000 a year - dismissed reports of the school's troubles as 'fake news'.

But in a letter to parents a week later, the college board confirmed an NSSAB probe was underway.

"The assessment follows allegations made to the NSSAB which have also been made through the media on a number of occasions throughout the past year," the board said.

"The allegations have never been raised directly with the Board or through the College's formal procedures for properly dealing with complaints.

"These allegations have been damaging to the reputation of the College and our staff. We see the NSSAB assessment as an opportunity to deal with them once and for all, so the process has our full support and we will provide whatever information if requested."

The board said it was confident the college had complied with its legal and professional obligations "at all times and we look forward to the results of the assessment in due course".

alleged conflict of interest editors picks hillcrest christian college private schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking THE health of a crew member onboard an international coal ship, anchored off Gladstone, is being monitored amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

        • 5th Feb 2020 3:33 PM
        Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        premium_icon Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        News The drought made last mango season an exercise in persistence and frustration for...

        • 5th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
        Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        premium_icon Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        News AN inaugural fundraising night for a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast...

        Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        Crime The magistrate is expected to deliver her verdict in early March.