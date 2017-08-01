Scammers target Gladstone residents

myPolice Queensland sent out a media release reminding people to stay aware of cyber crime.

GLADSTONE residents have been urged by police to stay vigilant about online scams and cyber crime.

A police media alert reminded locals to use common sense when confronted with a quick fix to financial pressure.

"If it's too good to be true then it probably is,” the statement read.

As the reach of the internet grows, so does the number of locals targeted by scammers.

Additionally, the continuous advancement of technology provides scammers with more opportunities to target consumers.

"The Internet provides a medium whereby unscrupulous operators can target consumers, with the marketing of illegal schemes and scams,” the statement said.

Emailing is the fastest and most efficient method for scammers, followed by social networking and website advertising.

"Your address could have been obtained from various sources, including a virus affected address book that automatically sends or forwards mail without the knowledge of the user, or from online databases,” the statement said.

From April 1 - June 30, Queensland had the most cyber crime in the country, with 28% of Australian victims living in the state, according to ACORN.

One specific thing to look out for is the use of questionable representation.

"Be sceptical of individuals representing themselves as Nigerian or foreign government officials asking for your help in placing large sums of money in overseas bank accounts. Do not believe the promise of large sums of money for your cooperation,” the statement said.

Another obvious attempt at a scam is the use of dollar signs.

"Don't let it inhibit your ability to think logically. Scammers are convincing but before you hand over any money do a little more research,” the statement said.

"A simple tip to remember is if you did not initiate it, then think about it.”

Some of the most common scams to stay on the lookout for include:

Get rich quick schemes

Miracle health products

Competitions & lotteries

Pyramid/referring selling/multi-level marketing

Nigerian loan/investment scams

Work at home schemes

To report cyber crime, go to the ACORN website.